Savor the flavors of tradition at Binondo’s Best, now serving at SM City Cebu!

The Great Bao Dynasty-inspired culinary haven, Binondo’s Best, officially opened its first franchise restaurant on the Lower Ground Floor of SM City Cebu on March 29, 2025.

This exciting new hotspot offers a gastronomic journey through time-honored Chinese flavors infused with bold, modern twists.

A tantalizing palate-tasting experience drew foot traffic to the freshly furnished restaurant, as curious mall visitors embarked on a Chinese-style culinary adventure.

“To get this kind of food, you need to go to Hong Kong, Taiwan, New York City, San Francisco [but] right here in Cebu, the very best is Binondo’s Best. And at this price point…everyone can afford it,” cites Franchise owner Luel Gonzales in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Gonzales shared that he was once just a Filipino-American dreaming of tasting the ultimate soup dumpling, known as Xiao Long Bao. When he discovered Binondo’s Best, he felt they had truly perfected the formula and recipe that each bite transported him back to the bustling Chinatown of New York City.

The grand launch was nothing short of a spectacle, as guests were immersed in a vibrant celebration featuring an electrifying dragon dance, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. Likewise, a live caricature art session with Nicole Caparoso added a fun, personalized touch to the event.

However, the highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Binondo’s Best’s first franchise owner, Luel Gonzales, alongside other executives, including Ralph Eduard So, among others.

Feast on must-try Chinese flavors

As the dynasty opens its doors, its tables are set to be adorned with mouthwatering Chinese delicacies, including the famed Xiao Long Bao, available in different fillings such as Pork, Crab, and a Pork-Shrimp combination—all savored within a price range of Php 85.00 to Php 150.00.

Diners can also indulge in their flavor-rich Yang Chow and Egg Shrimp Fried Rice, perfectly paired with a variety of refreshing cold beverages, including the all-new Bestea Series starting at just Php 90.00.

Moreover, a set of Choco Xiao Long Bao, topped with Rocksalt and Cheese sauce for only Php 149.00, might just be the perfect way to end your meal on a sweet note.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Chinese cuisine or an adventurous eater eager to explore new flavors, Binondo’s Best at SM City Cebu is your next must-visit destination, open 10 AM to 9 PM on Sunday to Thursday and 10 AM to 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Come for the dumplings, stay for the experience because at Binondo’s Best, every bite tells a story of tradition, passion, and innovation. For more information about Binondo’s Best, visit and follow their official Facebook page now!