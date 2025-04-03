Cup of Joe brings SILAKBO: The concert tour 2025 to Cebu

Joewahs, did you hear that? The sensational Filipino pop band Cup of Joe just rocked the stage of IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3) with a live performance of their soul-stirring 10-track compilation album SILAKBO, making the crowd froth with excitement last March 29, 2025.

Cup of Joe will take the stage on the second day of the Aurora Music Festival’s 2025 iteration, which will be held on May 3 and May 4 at Clark, Pampanga.

Formed in 2018, Cup of Joe is a pop-rock band from Baguio consisting of six talented musicians with Gian Bernardino and Raphael Ridao being the lead vocalists, Gabriel Fernandez the lead guitarist, CJ Fernandez the rhythm guitarist, Xen Gareza the keyboardist, and Elian Akia the drummer.

With their signature sound and dynamic performances, Cup of Joe remains on the rise in the music scene with their remarkable songs which made the group gain several awards including: Song Collaboration of the Year for “Tingin,” Breakout Group of the Year, “Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year for “Ikaw Pa Rin Ang Pipiliin Ko,” and many more growing lists of recognitions.

Recently, Cup of Joe began their second major concert titled SILAKBO which means “outburst,” which started a 2-day sold-out concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last February 8 and 9, then, made regional stops in Davao City last March 22, and just yesterday in Cebu City.

“SILAKBO is a narrative of our pain and healing,” said the band on Instagram, aiming to take their listeners on a deep and emotional journey following the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance – experiences that resonates with human emotions which they artfully connect with their latest tracks “Pahina,” “Bagyo,” “Wine,” “Silakbo,” and more.

During their latest tour, astounding artists Keanna Mag and Sheena Belarmino also made special appearances and lit the stage up with their performances of “Lahat ng Bukas,” and “Tingin.” Both delivered a new layer of emotion to the concert, leaving the audience in awe.

The band ended the night on a high note, expressing their heartfelt gratitude to the Cebuano Joewahs and assuring fans they will come back soon. But in case you missed the experience, worry not, because Cup of Joe will continue its electrifying tour at Baguio with the date yet to be determined. Additionally, the band will take the stage on the second day of the Aurora Music Festival’s 2025 iteration, which will be held on May 3 and May 4 at Clark, Pampanga.