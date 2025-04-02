Cebu bettor bags P19-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

MANILA, Philippines – April Fools turned out as a day of good fortune for a bettor from Cebu who bagged the P19 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw.

In an advisory Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the ticket, purchased at A&G Square, Catmon, Cebu bore the winning combination 23-05-39-11-02-07.

READ: Bettor takes all P100.8 million 6/42 Lotto jackpot

The winner has a year to claim the P19,410,097 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Claimants must present the winning ticket and two valid identification cards.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, winnings above P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Aside from the jackpot winner, 33 players won P24,000 each for correctly picking five of the six winning numbers.

READ: No takers for ₱172.1 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot

A total of 1,823 bettors will receive P800 for matching four numbers, while 24,750 players will get P20 for hitting three digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

