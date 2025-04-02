CRFA launches ‘FIFA Football for Schools,’ distributes 2k footballs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) took a major step in promoting grassroots football by launching the “FIFA Football for Schools” program on Wednesday, April 2, at the Ecotech Pavilion in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The initiative, held in partnership with the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), aims to develop young talents by equipping schools with essential resources and training opportunities.

A key component of the project is a capability workshop designed for aspiring football coaches and tournament officials.

READ: Aboitiz Football Club and CRFA to host grassroots clinic in Naga

However, the event’s highlight was the official program launch and the awarding of footballs to beneficiary schools.

According to CRFA president Rodney Orale, a total of 2,000 brand-new footballs will be distributed to various DepEd-affiliated schools across Cebu Province and the cities of Cebu, Mandaue Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, Naga, Toledo, Carcar, and Danao. These footballs will help schools establish and strengthen their own football programs.

READ: Cebu and Bohol to establish independent regional football associations

The launch was attended by Orale, DepEd-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 Sports Officer Tomas Pastor, and Archie Reyes.

Meanwhile, participants of the capability workshop underwent orientation sessions covering fundamental aspects of football program development to equip them with the knowledge needed to support the sport’s growth at the grassroots level.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP