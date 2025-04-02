Cebu church group urges voters to trash political dynasties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebu church-based election watchdog is urging voters to avoid supporting candidates from political dynasties.

C-Cimpel (Cebu-Citizens Involvement and Maturation in People’s Empowerment and Liberation), a non-partisan group under the Archdiocese of Cebu, made this call during a news media forum on April 1.

“As much as possible, we are advocating for our volunteers and for the rest in the parishes nga mo refrain lang unta ta from voting people who are in political dynasties. Kay wala jud siya naka-improve sa atong economic conditions, wala jud siya nakatabang nato as the people,” said C-Cimpel volunteer Gloria Cuico.

C-Cimpel Executive Secretary Dorothy Maglasang shared that their group focuses on voter education, working with churches, schools, and labor groups to promote fair and informed elections.

With the upcoming May 12, 2025 elections, she said that C-Cimpel is conducting activities to educate voters about their rights and responsibilities.

However, Maglasang pointed out two major challenges they face: fake news and vote-buying.

“This time, I think, the biggest challenge is kana jud ang proliferation of the fake news. Nya kanang taga kandidata naay pagdautay ug mohatag ug mga wrong information about this candidate, and vote-buying,” she said.

The 5Cs criteria

To help voters make informed choices, C-Cimpel promotes the 5Cs criteria for selecting candidates.

According to Cuico, these five qualities guide in choosing leaders who will genuinely serve the people.

The first is Conscience, which refers to a candidate’s transparency and accountability in public transactions.

Next is Competence, which ensures that the candidate is qualified and has the necessary background for the position.

The third is Compassion, which reflects their willingness to help the poor.

Companionship follows, emphasizing moral integrity and the absence of corruption.

Lastly, Commitment highlights their dedication to serving honestly.

Cuico stressed that voters should look for these traits to ensure clean and effective leadership in the upcoming elections.

“Kanang naay saktong baruganan sa mga pressing issues of the time like protection of the environment, their stand on anti-poverty programs, and if they are working towards peace building,” Cuico added.

The church group further vowed to continue its efforts to ensure clean, honest, and meaningful elections in Cebu.

