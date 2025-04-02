Francel Flores claims MVP honors in CYBL Chairman’s Cup 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Francel Flores, the all-around scoring dynamo from Coach Kid Basketball Academy (CKBA), earned the coveted “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) award in the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025.

This after Flores had an outstanding season that helped propel CKBA to an impressive third-place finish.

The 5-foot-9 guard was recognized for his exceptional all-around performance, contributing significantly in multiple facets of the game.

His MVP accolade was officially announced earlier this week by CYBL tournament organizer Popoy Navarro, following a thorough voting and deliberation process that took place last week.

Flores tallied over 215 statistical points during the season, averaging 17.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. His well-rounded contributions were crucial in CKBA’s successful run to third place.

The season finale saw Flores wrap up his campaign with a statement performance in CKBA’s battle-for-third against Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy (MASA).

He posted a double-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block, shooting 4-of-11 from the field.

In addition to Flores, the CYBL “Mythical Five” honors were awarded to Carl Cortes of the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, Xerex Alejandro of PYFBA, Luke Brent Dy of the champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink Baby Panthers, and Kris Matthew Quilo of SRDC Bogo.

USPF claimed the championship title this season, earning the right to represent CYBL and Cebu in the upcoming Chairman’s Cup National Finals in Iloilo City, while UV finished as runners-up.

