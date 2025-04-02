Beaver Lopez wants to give back, serve through PBP Partylist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A member of the Lopez family is seeking election in May as the second nominee of the Partido sa Bagong Pilipino (PBP) Partylist.

But Beaver Lopez, who is currently the Vice President and a member of the Board of Advisers of Rockwell Land, clarified that his elections plans is not “powered by the Lopez Group” to protect the interests of their family.

Lopez, son of former Meralco Chairman and the late Manolo Lopez, said that he wanted to “give back” to the people in the barangays for all the blessings that he and his family has received.

“I am joining politics not because of ABS-CBN. I am joining politics because of Beaver Lopez,” he said in a recent Cebu visit. Lopez was joined by Lawyer Gregorio “Goyo” Lazarrazabal, former Commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and PBP’s first nominee.

Grassroots development

Advocating for grassroots development and policy reforms, PBP underscored its commitment to uplifting marginalized communities, particularly in coastal and rural areas, through strategic legislation that prioritizes clean water, healthcare, roads and access, and electricity.

PBP aims to enhance infrastructure by ensuring better road networks to connect barangays, facilitating easier access to goods, services, and opportunities.

In addition, they are targeting the implementation of digital connectivity to bridge the gap in technological access.

Moreover, PBP already started the distribution of water filtration systems in various parts of the country ahead of the official start of the campaign period.

‘Start small’

Larrazabal said, “in order to solve big problems, you have to start small. Start at the barangays.”

“We’re here because we not only feel but we also know that we can make a difference. We can be part of the solution in making the lives of the people we love and people who care for better. We’re here because we want to make a change and we want to be the change we’re looking for but we’re here not by ourselves but we’re here with you, we’re here with people, other people, because we can’t do this alone. It’s our program,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lopez said that should they win the elections, he will bring to Congress his over 30 years of experience in the private sector to ensure the practice of good governance.

PBP was accredited by Comelec on September 15, 2023.

