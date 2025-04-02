Christian Sy aims to share knowledge as PCKDF certified coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Newly certified Cebuano national dragon boat coach Christian Ian Sy is eager to use his knowledge and expertise to develop grassroots programs and school-based teams in Cebu.

Sy was among the select few who participated in the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragon Boat Federation (PCKDF) Level 1 National Coaching Course held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex from March 28-30.

The coaching course, facilitated by the PCKDF, aims to cultivate more dragon boat coaches across the country, promoting the sport and strengthening grassroots development.

Sy underwent intensive training designed not only to enhance coaching skills but also to instill leadership, technique, strategy, and resilience which are key qualities for guiding a dragon boat team.

“This journey was about deepening my passion for dragon boat, embracing growth, and preparing to guide others in this incredible sport,” Sy shared.

“Coaching isn’t just about teaching; it’s about inspiring others to push forward, no matter the waves.”

GRASSROOTS PROGRAM

In an interview with CDN Digital, Sy expressed his hopes of establishing a structured grassroots program, particularly at the school level.

“I’m hoping schools can also form dragon boat teams so we can train young paddlers from the grassroots level. Other regions already have competitions for universities and schools, but here in Cebu, we don’t have school-based teams yet,” he said.

Sy is a well-known figure in Cebu’s dragon boat community. He coaches the Cebu Pink Paddlers, a team that has gained international recognition in recent years. He was also part of the Philippine contingent that competed in a unique ice dragon boat race in Mongolia last year.

Beyond coaching, Sy is actively involved with the Breast Cancer Survivor Dragon Boat Team and serves as the executive vice president of JCI Cebu Lakan Bahaghari, advocating for both sporting excellence and community-driven teamwork.

His new certification not only strengthens his ability to train athletes but also reinforces his commitment to developing and uplifting the local paddling community.

“This is just the beginning. Let’s keep pushing, paddling, and making waves together,” Sy said.

