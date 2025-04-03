cdn mobile

Woman arrested for alleged shoplifting at Colon department store

By: by Paul Lauro - CDN Correspondent | April 03,2025 - 10:52 AM

mugshot of theft suspect in colon

Photo shows the woman who was arrested for shoplifting in a department store in Colon, Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 21-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting after she allegedly tried to steal items from a department store in Colon, Cebu City on Wednesday, April 2.

Police from the Waterfront Police Station (Cebu City Police Station 3) confirmed that the woman, identified as Maria Sophia Ora Rabaya, attempted to shoplift lipsticks worth at least P1,300 around 7 p.m.

According to investigators, a store security guard saw Rabaya leaving the department store without paying for the items. Upon interception, security personnel found a pair of shorts and lipsticks in her possession, leading to her arrest.

Theft charges

After being caught, store management took Rabaya into custody before turning her over to the Cebu City Police for further investigation. She is now detained and may face formal charges for theft, authorities said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine if Rabaya has any previous shoplifting incidents.

The police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in commercial establishments. /clorenciana

