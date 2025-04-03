NBA: Cleveland rallies past New York for 61st victory

By: Associated Press April 03,2025 - 11:14 AM

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers matched the second-most wins in franchise history, defeating the New York Knicks 124-105 on Wednesday night.

Jarrett Allen added 21 points for the Cavaliers, who have 61 wins, equaling the 2009-10 squad. That was the final season in LeBron James’ first stint with the team. The franchise record is 66 wins during the 2008-09 season.

With Cleveland’s win and Boston’s loss to Miami, the Cavaliers have a five-game lead for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining.

PACERS 119, HORNETS 105

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 10 assists, Aaron Nesmith scored 16 points and Pascal Siakam added 15 on his 31st birthday, leading Indiana to a victory over the Charlotte.

The playoff-bound Pacers have won three of four and eight of 10. They clinched their second straight playoff spot Tuesday when Atlanta lost to Portland. Myles Turner also had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, which has lost six of seven. Seth Curry and Mark Williams each scored 16 points and Williams had 12 rebounds.

WIZARDS 116, KINGS 111

WASHINGTON — Jordan Poole scored 23 points and Washington beat Sacramento to split the season series between the teams.

Bub Carrington and AJ Johnson each added 19 points for the Wizards, who entered Wednesday tied with Utah for the fewest wins in the NBA with 16. Tristan Vukcevic had 17 and Anthony Gill added 10.

DeMar DeRozan scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter trying to rally the Kings from a 14-point deficit after three quarters. The Kings outscored the Wizards 34-25 in the fourth, but never got closer than 111-109 inside the final minute.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine had 18 apiece.

ROCKETS 143, JAZZ 105

HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored 22 points, Dillon Brooks added 21 and Houston beat Utah for their 50th win of the season.

Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds off the bench, Tari Eason had 15 points and nine rebounds and Alperen Sengun had 15 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for Houston, which shot 54% and was 19 of 45 on 3-pointers.

Isaiah Collier had 22 points and 10 assists, Collin Sexton finished with 18 points and Keyonte George had 14 points, for the Jazz, who lost their seventh straight game. Walker Kessler added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Utah shot 43% and were 10 of 40 on 3-pointers.

