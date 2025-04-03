menu
Service & Volunteerism

MThermal Cebu celebrates academic excellence through MVP Academic Achievement Awards

- April 03, 2025

Toledo, Cebu – Global Business Power Corporation (MThermal), the thermal energy arm of Meralco PowerGen (MGEN), recently honored exceptional students at the MVP Academic Achievement Awards (MVP AAA). This recognition program by One Meralco Foundation (OMF) celebrates academic achievers and reflects the company’s commitment to education as a catalyst  for community development. MThermal Cebu Energy and MThermal Toledo Power spearheaded the initiative to recognize students who have demonstrated remarkable academic excellence. 

MThermal Cebu Energy  and MThermal Toledo Power reaffirm their dedication to sustainable community development by supporting long-term education initiatives to  empower brighter futures, one student at a time.

The awards ceremony was held on March 21, 2025, at the MThermal Cebu Energy Training Center in Toledo. During the event, five academic achievers and  five top performers were recognized for their accomplishments. The ceremony acknowledged the outstanding accomplishments of individual students but also underscored MThermal’s commitment to fostering education  as a pillar of sustainable community growth and development. 

MThermal Cebu Energy Vice President and Deputy Site Head Erick C. Cabarrubias, MThermal Toledo Power Assistant Vice President and Plant Head Carmelo G. Alquilos, together with OMF President, Jeffrey Tarayao, proudly recognize the outstanding achievements of our scholar-awardees.

Erick C. Cabarrubias, Vice President and Deputy Site Head of MThermal Cebu Energy, personally awarded the honorees with medals and certificates. 

We hope that this grant will encourage our recipients to push boundaries, set  even greater goals, and never stop aiming for excellence. Your  accomplishments serve as an inspiration to those in your communities,  schools, and families,” said Cabarrubias. “At MThermal, we believe that  education is the key to unlocking a better life. We are steadfast in our  commitment to helping those who need it most, and we are honored to have  One Meralco Foundation as a partner in this effort.” 

The ceremony was also graced by OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao, who delivered remarks emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and  rewarding outstanding academic achievements. 

Excellence is a value modeled by our fellow employees through their dedication and hard work while guiding their children or siblings to follow the same while in school. More than a celebration of academic achievements, the  MVP AAA is our way of empowering our employees to collectively contribute to  the future of our country by inspiring the next generation,” the OMF President said. 

The MVP AAA is an annual program of OMF, which provides educational grants to top-performing students who are dependents of rank-and-file and supervisory employees of Meralco and its subsidiaries. MThermal Cebu Energy and MThermal Toledo Power reaffirm their dedication to sustainable community development by supporting long-term education initiatives to  empower brighter futures, one student at a time. 

