Cebu’s elite triathletes to vie in Asian Sprint tilt in Hong Kong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three of Cebu’s elite triathletes—Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa—are set to represent the Philippines in the highly anticipated 2025 Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships in Hong Kong.

The trio, along with their coach Roland Remolino, departed for Hong Kong on Thursday, April 3, as they prepare to take on the region’s best in this fast-paced competition happening this weekend.

Joining them in the Philippine delegation are fellow elite triathletes Erika Burgos and Dayshaun Ramos, as well as national coach Doray Ellis.

READ:

The sprint event will feature athletes from more than a dozen countries, including powerhouses China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Competitors will battle through a 750-meter swim, 18.5-kilometer bike ride, and a 5-kilometer run.

Cebu’s elite triathletes previously competed in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Cup Putrajaya last February in Malaysia, marking their first international race of the year.

Alcoseba delivered the best finish among them, placing 16th in the women’s elite division, while Remolino and Hermosa finished 29th and 40th, respectively, in the men’s category.

Despite their challenges in international races, Alcoseba and Remolino kicked off their 2025 season on a strong note, dominating the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic Bay, Zambales, last January.

They now aim to put up a stronger performance in Hong Kong as they continue their journey in the international triathlon circuit.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP