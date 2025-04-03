FilInvest Land Inc.: Building Cebu’s master-planned communities

Accessibility, facilities, and affordability are only a few of the key factors to consider when buying a property. These qualities are directly linked to location, convenience, and long-term value. With this in mind, Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) has developed communities in Cebu City that embody a modern live-work-play lifestyle, all within a nature-rich environment.

With a focus on creating sustainable and well-integrated communities, FLI master-planned Amalfi, Sanremo, and One Oasis Cebu—three exclusive residential enclaves designed to provide a serene yet connected lifestyle. Each development offers a distinct living experience, combining thoughtful design, prime locations, and resort-style amenities to enhance everyday living.

During the “She Builds: Women Pioneering Real Estate Success” Investors’ Talk last March 29, 2025, at the City di Mare Visitor Center, FLI gathered experts to give insights about the real estate landscape in Cebu.

The all-women roster of speakers included Gwen Sala, FilInvest Alabang Inc. and City di Mare General Manager; Angelyn Racaza, FLI Cebu AVP Sales Head; and May Antonette Leuterio, Filipino Homes and Rent.ph COO and Managing Director.

One of the main talking points featured FLI’s Amalfi, Sanremo, and One Oasis Cebu and how they stand out as ideal property investments.

Amalfi: A Luxurious Haven

Amalfi is a mid-rise enclave that redefines urban living within City di Mare. Inspired by the elegance of Italy’s Amalfi Coast, it offers generously sized residences with stylish interiors and resort-grade amenities. With 70% of the property dedicated to lush landscapes and open spaces, Amalfi provides a serene escape in a low-density setting.

Designed for those who appreciate space and exclusivity, Amalfi features expansive courtyards, landscaped gardens, and leisure facilities. Residents can unwind in a sophisticated yet relaxed environment, where nature and modern comforts blend seamlessly.

Sanremo Oasis: A Cozy Enclave

Sanremo Oasis is a refreshing mid-rise enclave set amid the verdant coastal ambiance of City di Mare. The charm of the Italian Riviera inspired Sanremo to be a close-knit community with stylish, efficient living spaces. Sixty-five percent of the property is dedicated to lush greens, open spaces, and resort-style amenities for a serene escape within the city.

Sanremo boasts of key components such as comfort and convenience. It provides easy access to essential retail and dining establishments. The thoughtfully planned recreational spaces allow residents to enjoy a relaxed, Mediterranean-inspired lifestyle.

One Oasis: A Refreshing Urban Retreat

One Oasis Cebu is designed for those who desire a balanced city life. It is a mid-rise condominium community that blends urban convenience with lush landscapes. Wide green spaces, resort-style amenities, and a prime location near Cebu’s business and commercial districts position One Oasis as ideal for professionals and families alike.

Moreover, One Oasis provides a peaceful sanctuary amidst the city’s dynamic energy. Homeowners can enjoy leisure and wellness with exclusive access to a swimming pool, fitness gym, and landscaped gardens. Thoughtfully designed living spaces create a comfortable and modern home that fosters both relaxation and productivity.

A Smart Investment

Being situated within City di Mare in South Road Properties (SRP), Amalfi and Sanremo offer unparalleled accessibility to commercial hubs, making them highly desirable for both homeowners and investors.

The future of City di Mare looks even brighter, with key developments enhancing its appeal. The upcoming bridgeway, set for completion in Q4 2025, will provide increased accessibility and safety, while an array of attractive retail choices will also open by the end of the year.

Furthermore, the township offers a convenient shuttle service with three buses running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Il Corso Terminal, ensuring effortless connectivity.

Beyond convenience, City di Mare is a growing hub for sports and recreation, with plans for a golf driving range in the pipeline. Residents and visitors can embrace a healthier lifestyle with the Wellness Weekend program, held every Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the open park.

With Sanremo’s Building 8, an exciting new addition, a new oasis taking shape in City di Mare, and Futura Homes Mactan, Filinvest continues redefining Cebu’s landscape—creating vibrant communities that offer a home, a lifestyle, and an investment that grows in value over time.

One Oasis, on the other hand, is nothing less than a prime development because of its proximity to Cebu business districts. These communities stand out as exceptional real estate opportunities, seamlessly blending prime locations, an enriching lifestyle, and long-term value.

Move in Today with Filinvest InstaHomes

For those looking for a move-in-ready home, Filinvest Land Inc. offers Filinvest InstaHomes—a portfolio of ready-for-occupancy (RFO) properties that provide a seamless and immediate path to homeownership.

InstaHomes caters to a diverse range of homebuyers, offering themed residential communities, condominiums, and subdivisions across the Philippines. Within Cebu, developments like Amalfi, Sanremo, and One Oasis provide the perfect combination of immediacy and long-term investment value, allowing buyers to enjoy a hassle-free modern lifestyle.

As part of Filinvest Land Inc.’s full-range property portfolio, InstaHomes ensures that residents can experience quality living in well-planned communities, with access to premium amenities, strategic locations, and a thriving neighborhood.

Learn more about FLI’s latest projects and developments at www.filinvestland.com. Visit www.citydimare.com to discover more about this master-planned community in SRP.