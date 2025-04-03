Barangay Cubacub wins big at Mandaue City Fire Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The valiant firefighters of Mandaue City took a brief break from their life-saving duties to showcase their athleticism and teamwork in the recently concluded Mandaue City Fire Olympics last weekend.

Among the standout performers in the competition was the Barangay Cubacub Emergency Response Unit, which emerged as the overall champion in both the Barangay and Community-Based categories, an impressive feat in the three-category event.

For the Barangay Cubacub Emergency Response Unit, competing in the Fire Olympics is more than just a contest—it’s a matter of pride and honor to represent their barangay in what they consider one of the most significant community events of the year.

“For us, this is a great honor and pride, especially since we carried and represented the name of our barangay. Winning in two categories makes it even more meaningful,” said Gary Lopez, a team member and elite off-road mountain biker.

READ: UC sizzles in Cebu City Olympics track meet with 11 golds

A day in the life of Cebuano firefighter John Estolonio

Adding prestige to their victory, Lopez revealed that Barangay Cubacub successfully defended their championship title in the Barangay category, making their triumph even sweeter.

Among the challenging events that the team excelled in were victim packaging, donning and doffing of personal protective equipment (PPE), and the bucket relay, where they outperformed other competitors.

Despite the straightforward mechanics of each event, Lopez admitted that the competition was intense, as these challenges closely mirror real-life firefighting and emergency response scenarios.

In the Barangay category, Canduman finished second, while Alang-Alang placed third. In the Community-Based category, Tabok secured second place, followed by Banilad in third. Meanwhile, International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI) dominated the Industrial category.

“The competition was really tough, especially in the Community-Based category since it was our first time joining. It was a big event, and we had zero knowledge about the games,” Lopez shared.

However, he credited their dedication to training and strong team effort as key factors behind their success. He also emphasized the importance of the hands-on support from Barangay Captain Almario Bihag and Bert Lopez, which gave them the confidence to compete.

Barangay Cubacub’s roster

The Barangay Cubacub Emergency Response Unit consists of:

Vinz Planas, Keith Ashlee Seno, Keith Sanchez, John Axl Sentillas, Ryan Diamante, Adonis Blas Alivio, Kurt Alvin Alivio, Michelle Menchavez, Eicke Charles Quiño, Eugene Rivera, Derk Sanchez, Rtin Lopez, Carl Anthony Sinda, Jannette Pastrana, Vincent Planas, Vianney Nuñez, Louie Jay Mangubat, Mark Angelo Vega, Loui Polangcos, Kyle Adrianne Payot, Brylle Caballero, Babyjin Amodia, and James Concord Alivio. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP