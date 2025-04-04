Cebu falls to Laguna, 3-1, in PFL home game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants found themselves in a tough spot after suffering a 3-1 defeat at home to Stallion Laguna FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday night, April 2, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

It was a heartbreaking sight for Cebuano football fans, as the Gentle Giants have traditionally been a dominant force at home, rarely losing in front of their supporters.

The result marked a significant upset in what is typically a stronghold for Cebu in the PFL.

This loss also extended Laguna’s dominance in their head-to-head matchups, with the Stallions now having won two straight against Cebu. The last time Cebu came out on top was in 2023, securing a narrow 1-0 victory.

Following the defeat, Cebu FC remains in fifth place, having slipped from a brief stint at fourth following their win over Loyola Meralco Sparks. With eight wins, three draws, and now five losses, the Gentle Giants are still within striking distance of the top spots.

However, there’s hope for Cebu FC to bounce back. If they win their upcoming matches, they can still surpass Laguna, who currently holds the fourth spot, as both teams are tied with 27 points.

To secure a spot in the PFL Final Four, the Gentle Giants must now focus on winning their remaining matches.

This defeat contrasts sharply with the team’s performance last season, where they finished second overall in the standings, earning a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League (ACL) 2.

Cebu FC will look to recover quickly as they face Laguna once again in a home game on Sunday, April 6.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC Iloilo remains at the top of the standings with 40 points from a 13-2-1 record, followed closely by Manila Digger FC in second with 39 points from a 13-3 slate. One Taguig FC sits in third place with 27 points from an 8-5-3 record.

