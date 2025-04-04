UP Cebu to establish Dalaguete campus, largest oblation monument planned

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Dalaguete and the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu have formalized their partnership for the establishment of the UP Cebu Dalaguete Extension Campus through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing.

Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante represented the town during the MOA signing, while UP Cebu Chancellor, Lawyer Leo Malagar, signed on behalf of the university.

Expansion in Mantalongon

The new 1.6-hectare extension campus will be situated on a 13-hectare property in Barangay Mantalongon, strategically located near the barangay’s high school.

Mayor Cesante revealed that an initial funding of P15 million has been allocated for the project, with P8 million of the amount coming as a counterpart contribution from the Cebu Provincial Government.

“We will be donating it and we will be helping them sa (with the construction of) the first nga building just to get the nod of the Board of Regents,” Cesante said.

Initial course offerings

According to Chancellor Malagar, the first phase of the extension campus will initially offer degree programs in Political Science, Computer Science, and Sports Studies.

The campus is set to accommodate 90 students in its first phase.

In the second phase, UP Cebu plans to introduce Fisheries and Agriculture programs to further support the agricultural industry in Dalaguete.

“(Ang among counterpart) ang kana gyud, pag-process sa admission sa students, faculty ug mga staff. So we will provide the same quality assurance services and the brand,” Malagar said.

(Our role is to handle the admission process for students, faculty, and staff. We will ensure the same level of quality assurance and uphold the UP brand.)

Landmark oblation monument

In addition to the extension campus, UP Cebu will also construct what is set to be the largest and tallest Oblation monument in the region.

“Diba sa kanang sa kuan, Rio de Janeiro mana diba kanang Christ the Redeemer. So mao unta na atong gusto nga iconic ba. Nga inig abot nila sa south sa Cebu, sa eroplano makaingon napod sila nga uy naa na gyud sila a Cebu kay makita man gyud na ba,” Malagar added.

(Just like Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer, we want this monument to be an iconic landmark. When people fly over South Cebu, they will immediately recognize that they have arrived because it will be visible from above.)

Malagar further mentioned that the UP President has already commissioned an artist to design and build the monument, ensuring that it will stand as a symbol of excellence and progress in Dalaguete. /clorenciana

