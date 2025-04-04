Pasig Rep. bet Ian Sia asked to explain lewd joke on women

MANILA, Philippines —Ian Sia, Pasig City’s lone district aspirant has been asked by the Commission on Elections to explain his lewd remarks toward single mothers.

Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia on Friday said the Task Force Safe issued a show cause against Sia over his remarks offering himself to single mothers, especially “menstruating” ones.

READ:

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby ordered to SHOW CAUSE in writing within a non-extendible period of three days from the receipt thereof and to explain why a complaint for election offense and/or petition for disqualification should not be filed against you,” the show cause order said.

The panel said this could be a possible violation of Comelec Resolution No. 11116 by Ian Sia.

The resolution states that no discrimination shall be acted against marginalized groups like women, along with people that are part of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual) community, indigenous peoples, persons living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and persons with disabilities.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP