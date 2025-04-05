DMW assures readiness to help OFWs in Taiwan amid rising tension

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has assured its full readiness to activate its contingency plan to assist and protect OFWs in Taiwan as tension with China continues to escalate.

In a statement on Friday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the DMW is in close coordination with Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairperson and Resident Representative Cheloy Garafil so they could immediately respond should the situation worsen.

“The DMW, in coordination with MECO and the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taiwan, is closely monitoring the situation,” Cacdac said.

“We thank MECO Chairperson Garafil for her leadership and assurance of the general well-being of our OFWs, in close coordination with Taiwan authorities.”

Tension in the region sparked as China sent its army, navy, air, and rocket forces to surround Taiwan for exercises described by Beijing as practice for “precision strikes” and blockade.

China sees Taiwan as its breakaway province and has threatened to annex the self-ruled island by force if necessary.

Cacdac said there are around 250,000 OFWs in Taiwan living and working there.

“To our OFWs and their families, we urge you to remain calm and stay informed through official government channels. Trust that the Philippine government is committed to your protection and welfare,” he said. (PNA)

