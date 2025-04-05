DOJ sues Ever Bilena for tax evasion

MANILA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday said it filed a tax evasion case against officials of a local cosmetics manufacturer.

In a news release, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said four criminal information were filed against Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. and its president, Dioceldo Sy, and treasurer, Miami Siytaoco, before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 33 for tax evasion and failure to supply correct and accurate information in its tax returns.

The cases are in relation to the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) intensified Run After Fake Transaction (RAFT) Program involving fake/fictitious receipts.

Based on the Investigation of the RAFT Task Force, Ever Bilena used and claimed benefits from the ghost receipts issued by Decarich Supertrade Inc., a ghost company.

“The use of ghost receipts had resulted in Ever Bilena’s over-stated expenses amounting to millions of pesos and lowered taxable income. Consequently, it failed to declare and pay the correct amount of tax due,” the DOJ said.

The BIR previously filed a criminal complaint against Ever Bilena before the DOJ on Feb. 1, 2024 for tax liabilities amounting to PHP1.6 billion.

“This is an affirmative step which clearly conveys the government’s unwavering commitment to intensifying the prosecution of tax evasion cases under the Bagong Pilipinas governance where a reasonable certainty of conviction exists,” Remulla said.

“I thank Commissioner (Romeo) Lumagui (Jr.) for the BIR’s relentless efforts in our continuous pursuit for justice, specifically in the realm of enforcing our tax laws.”

In another statement, Lumagui likewise thanked the DOJ for ruling in favor of their complaint against the company.

“This shows that even the largest corporations in the Philippines should not use ghost receipts in their tax declarations. Warrants of arrest are expected to be issued against the responsible corporate officers of Ever Bilena,” Lumagui said. (PNA)

