Mandaue teachers told to bring flashlights for May elections amid power concerns

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Teachers assigned to voting centers for the May 12, 2025 elections in Mandaue City have been instructed to bring portable light sources such as flashlights due to concerns about possible power interruptions at polling stations.

Danilo Gudelusao, Election Task Force Coordinator for the Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City, explained that while some polling centers have backup generators, others do not, making emergency lighting essential for a smooth electoral process.

800 teachers, 271 polling centers

At least 800 teachers will serve during the local elections, with three teachers assigned per 271 polling centers across 29 schools in the city. Although some schools have functioning generators, teachers in these areas are still required to bring their own portable lighting as a precautionary measure.

READ: May 2025 elections: Mandaue candidates sign peace pact

Comelec Mandaue office receives ballot boxes, ACM batteries for upcoming elections

Gudelusao added that the Mandaue local school board has prioritized acquiring additional lighting equipment for polling centers. However, some precincts still require minor repairs to their existing electrical and lighting systems.

DepEd, Comelec inspections underway

DepEd is also preparing for potential evacuations in case of emergencies during the May 12 elections. School principals have been asked to submit updated reports on polling centers that require extra lighting and structural repairs.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Mandaue City has been inspecting polling centers since last year to ensure their readiness for Election Day. Officials have noted minimal issues, mainly faulty lighting, which they aim to address before the elections.

Repairs before Election Day

Atty. Miguel Lumapas, Executive Secretary to the Mayor, previously assured the public that necessary repairs would be completed to guarantee a smooth and comfortable voting experience.

He emphasized the city’s commitment to working closely with schools to facilitate classroom repairs, ensuring that polling centers will be fully operational for Election Day and that classes can resume without disruptions. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP