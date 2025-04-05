Cebu City to inspect buildings following deadly Myanmar earthquake

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered an inspection of existing buildings in the city following the devastating magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, which has claimed thousands of lives.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in Myanmar has climbed to 3,145 as of Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Search and rescue teams continue to recover bodies from the rubble. Additionally, 4,589 individuals have been injured, while 221 remain missing in the aftermath of the powerful tremor.

Cebu City strengthens quake preparedness

Garcia emphasized the importance of preparedness and disaster resilience, urging the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to conduct immediate inspections of structures across the city.

“Ako nanang gipasugdan ang pag-inspect sa mga buildings. Unya mohatag nana sila ug report nako for us to be able to give them notices nga i-retrofit ang ilang buildings for safety concerns,” Garcia.

(I have already ordered the inspection of buildings. Once reports are submitted, we will issue notices for retrofitting where necessary to ensure public safety.)

Structural integrity

Cebu City Building Official Florante Catalan assured the public that regular inspections are being conducted and that newly constructed buildings in the city adhere to strict structural standards.

“For the new construction nothing to worry kay ang atong mga structural engineers nga naa sa site, we make it sure nga kung naay ing-ana nga magnitude, kaya ra gyud maka-stand ang ilang building,” Catalan said.

(For newly constructed buildings, there is nothing to worry about. Our structural engineers ensure that these buildings can withstand strong earthquakes. /clorenciana

