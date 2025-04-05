Dead voters: Man still able to vote despite being dead in Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A dead individual from Palompon, Leyte, was able to vote in 2017, even though he already died in 2014.

This was based on the document of the dead voter secured and presented by mayoral candidate Dr. Georgina Arevalo in a radio program on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The death certificate showed that the individual was from Barangay Tinabilan, and died on August 29, 20214 in Ormoc City.

READ:

On the other hand, the voter’s certificate, which was issued on March 28, 2025, showed that the same person was able to vote in the October 23, 2017 Presidential Election. This is three years after his demise.

Arevalo said that this development is an alarming confirmation of looming concerns by residents of Palompon, regarding the 1,089 dead residents whose names are still in the list of active voters of the town.

Election fraud using dead voters, Arevalo said, is a widespread concern in the municipality ahead of the upcoming May 12, 2025 elections.

On March 3, 2025, residents from 43 barangays of Palompon formally requested the Commission on Election (COMELEC)-8 in Tacloban City to cancel 1,021 dead citizens whose names are still on the voters list.

To date, no response has been received from COMELEC.

Aside from the inclusion of dead voters, there were reports of cancellation of valid and living voters’ double registration, as well as 868 non-resident voters.

Earlier, dismissed Palompon Mayor Ramon Oñate, who sought reelection, denied the allegation and stated that the Local Civil Registrar will report to the municipal election registrar monthly or quarterly to update their records.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP