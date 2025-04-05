cdn mobile

Mt. Province road accident: 5 dead, 9 injured after van falls into ravine

By: Villamor Visaya Jr. - Correspondent / @VillVisayaJrINQ April 05,2025 - 12:31 PM

sadanga mountain rescue scene

NIGHT RESCUE. Police, firemen and losal rescuers work together to rescue the passengers, all of them tourists, of a van that fell down from a 50-meter ravine to a river on Friday night, April 4, in Sadanga, Mountain Province while on their way to visit tattoo-artist Whang-od in Kalinga. PHOTOS COURTESY OF SADANGA POLICE

TUGUEGARAO CITY — A Mt. Province road accident on Friday night, April 4, claimed the lives of five people and left nine others injured after a tourist van fell from a 50-meter ravine and crashed into a river in Sadanga, Mt. Province.

Sadanga police, in a report Saturday (April 5) said the van was transporting the tourists to Buscalan village in Tinglayan, Kalinga to see the famous tattoo artist Whang-od when the accident happened.

It occurred in Sitio (sub-village) Ampawilen in Barangay (village) Poblacion at 10 p.m.

READ: 34 hurt in Mountain Province road crash

Boy on his way to school in Lapu-Lapu killed in road accident

Declared dead on the spot were van driver Vance Quinto Hernandez Jr., 45 and a resident of Bulacan; Gerardo Navarro, 36, from Zamboanga; Veronica Hipolito, 36, of South Cotabato; and an unidentified woman who wore a gray shirt and black leggings, police said.

Another passenger, Jay Niño Belando, died while being taken to the Bontoc General Hospital in Bontoc.

The report said the injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.

They were identified as Mary Joy Reyes, 45, from Manila; Archie Reyes, 25, also from Manila; Cherish Quimpan, 20, resident of Cavite; Manuel Lap, 26, of Batangas; Elvis Acupan, 25, of Ilocos Norte; Ham Sua, 23, of Tagaytay; Arlette Sarmiento, 23, of Ilocos Norte; Christine Cuidamat, 20, of Tagaytay, and Dan Dacoycoy, 24, of Ilocos Norte.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS:
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.