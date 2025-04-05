Olympians, PBA great lead honorees for 39th Cebu Sports Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Olympians and a living basketball legend headline the roster of major awardees for the prestigious 39th Sportswriters Association of Cebu–San Miguel Beer Cebu Sports Awards, set to unfold on April 26, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Leading the honorees is Cebu’s pride, June Mar Fajardo, whose legacy continues to shine brighter. The University of Cebu alumnus, recently honored as one of the 50 Greatest Players in PBA history, captured his record-extending eighth Most Valuable Player award in 2023. He also added two Best Player of the Conference honors—one each from the All-Filipino Cup and the Governor’s Cup—bringing his career tally to an astounding 11.

The gentle giant from Pinamungajan further cemented his place among basketball’s elite with his ninth selection to the Mythical First Team and seventh inclusion in the league’s Defensive Team.

Joining Fajardo among this year’s Cebu–San Miguel Beer Cebu Sports honorees are Olympians Elreen Ando and John Februar Ceniza, who both carried Cebu’s banner in weightlifting on the world’s biggest sporting stage—the Paris Olympics.

Ando, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, finished a commendable sixth overall in the women’s 59-kilogram division in Paris. Ceniza also showcased world-class form, competing in the fiercely contested men’s 61-kilogram division.

Varsity athletes

Coincidentally, both Ando and Ceniza are also products of the UC Webmasters’ weightlifting team and are also current scholar, varsity athletes.

They will be joined by fellow weightlifters Eron Borres, Althea Bacaro, Fernando Agad, Ramon Solis, and Christopher Bureros—further highlighting Cebu’s emergence as a powerhouse in Philippine weightlifting.

Other standout names to be recognized are billiards stars Rubilen Amit and Anton Raga, world boxing champion Melvin Jerusalem, and chess prodigy Apple Rubin.

Also included in the Cebu–San Miguel Beer Cebu Sports Awards are top performers from a wide range of disciplines: Shagne Yaoyao and Jonel Carcueva (cycling), Smart Omega Empress Esports All-Female Team (esports), Grace Quintanilla (golf), Allen Aldrin Castaneda (gymnastics), Ellise Xoe and Eliecha Zoe Malilay (Brazilian jiu-jitsu), Kiyomi Watanabe (judo), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), Alex Nino Silverio (triathlon), Sisi Rondina and Thea Gagate (volleyball), and Janah Jade Ochea Lavador (vovinam).

All major awardees will vie for the coveted Athlete of the Year honor, to be revealed during the highly anticipated awards night—an annual tradition that celebrates the finest athletes and sports personalities who have brought pride and glory to Cebu.

