CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are on a mission to bounce back after suffering a 1-3 defeat against Stallion Laguna FC last Wednesday.

Cebu FC vs Stallion Laguna: Gentle Giants seek redemption in crucial PFL clash

As the two squads face off once again in their back-to-back matches, all eyes will be on their crucial rematch set for Sunday, April 6, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 season.

The stakes are high for this match as the season finale looms.

The Gentle Giants must win this match; otherwise, their path to qualify for the Final Four will be steeper.

They currently sit at the fifth spot of the table in a triple tie with One Taguig at third and Stallion at fourth, with 27 points each. The two squads are slightly leading Cebu in goal difference.

A win over Laguna tomorrow night would put back Cebu at the No. 4 spot, significantly improving their playoff hopes.

However, it won’t be an easy task for the Gentle Giants, as Laguna has notoriously defeated them at home in their previous meetings. Surprisingly, Laguna found Cebu’s kryptonite despite playing at the latter’s stronghold.

In their previous meetings, Laguna defeated them twice. The last time Cebu came out on top was in 2023, securing a narrow 1-0 victory at home.

Despite this, Cebu FC still holds the home court edge against the visiting Stallions, which could be crucial in such a high-stakes game.

Cebu FC hasn’t been consistent lately due to mid-season changes in players, including inserting a new head coach.

It is in complete contrast to their previous season campaign, where they finished second overall in the standings, earning a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League (ACL) 2. /clorenciana

