Rubilen Amit gears up for packed second half of 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two-time Women’s World 10-Ball champion Rubilen Amit is bracing for a jam-packed schedule in the second half of 2025, highlighted by her highly anticipated appearance at the World Games in China this August.

Amit, who was in Cebu City over the weekend for a rare all-star billiards exhibition match alongside Filipino legends Efren “Bata” Reyes, Francisco “Django” Bustamante, and fellow world champion Chezka Centeno, shared her upcoming plans in an exclusive interview.

Starting July, the Mandaue City native will shift into full competitive mode, beginning preparations for one of the most prestigious multi-sport events outside the Olympics.

“There’s an 8-Ball World Championship in July in the US, but I’m about 70% decided to skip it,” said Amit, who recently topped the Kamui Las Vegas Women’s Open and the Challenge of Champions.

“It’s difficult to adjust quickly due to the time zone difference. I’d rather focus on the World Games 2025 in China.”

Amit considers the World Games—held every four years—the closest thing to the Olympics for cue sports, given that billiards remains absent from the Olympic program.

“The World Games will be in the first week of August, so I’d only have three weeks to prepare if I compete in the 8-Ball Worlds. Since the World Games are only every four years, that’s where I want to give my full focus,” she explained.

Though she’s opting out of the Women’s World 8-Ball Championship this year, Amit remains optimistic, noting it’s now an annual event.

“This year marks the inaugural 8-Ball Worlds, but since it will be held yearly, I’ll make up for it next year,” she added.

Following the World Games, Amit will turn her attention to the World 9-Ball and 10-Ball Championships, as well as the China Open and other major international tournaments lined up in the latter half of 2025.

“It’s definitely going to be a busy second half of the year. After the World Games, I’ll focus on the 9-Ball and 10-Ball Worlds, the China Open, and possibly other international events,” Amit said.

With her eyes set on another gold medal and a full slate ahead, Rubilen Amit continues to cement her legacy as one of the Philippines’ most accomplished female billiards players and a dominant force in women’s cue sports. /clorenciana

