MPBL: Muntinlupa Cagers stun Cebu Classic with late surge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Classic’s rollercoaster ride in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) continued Friday night, April 4, as they fell in a thrilling clash against the Muntinlupa Cagers Lakan, 70-77, at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Fresh off a dominant 79-51 demolition of Manila Batang Quiapo just days earlier, Cebu looked poised to build momentum—but Muntinlupa had other plans. The Cagers leaned on a late fourth-quarter run to steal the win and improve to 2-0 in the standings. Meanwhile, the Classic slipped to 2-4, now tied with the Valenzuela Classics Dynacast at 15th place.

Despite the loss, Gryann Mendoza shone brightest for Cebu Classic, torching the defense with 20 points on a scorching 5-of-6 clip from deep. He added four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in an all-around effort that nearly tipped the balance.

Ladis Lepalam also delivered a strong performance with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, while Dennis Santos contributed nine markers.

But Muntinlupa countered with a masterclass in team basketball, anchored by veteran Marvin Hayes who delivered a near double-double of 18 points and nine rebounds. He also tallied six assists and two steals, leading a balanced attack that saw five Cagers score in double figures. Domark Legario Matillano and Mart James Barrera added 12 apiece, Kurt Lojera chipped in 11, and John Cantimbuhan Jr. posted 10 points.

During the game, Cebu came out swinging, racing to a double-digit lead in the opening frame. A scorching 10-0 run pushed them ahead 23-13, and they closed the quarter with a commanding 26-13 cushion.

Their momentum carried briefly into the second period, as they stretched the lead to its peak at 13 points. But Muntinlupa slowly chipped away, riding a scoring burst from Hayes to claw back into contention.

With the clock winding down in the second quarter, Barrera sank a dagger triple with four seconds left to tie the game at 34-all heading into halftime—erasing what once seemed a comfortable Cebu Classic advantage.

The second half of their MPBL game turned into a tug-of-war as both squads traded buckets and the lead, neither giving an inch. Cebu entered the fourth quarter clinging to a slim 53-52 edge.

But when the lights burned brightest, it was Hayes who answered the call. With the score tied at 59, he made a go-ahead layup. Moments later, Cantimbuhan Jr. followed with another easy finish, giving Muntinlupa a 63-59 lead.

The Cagers tightened the screws defensively and exploded for their biggest lead of the night—75-65—in the final two minutes, with Hayes capping the surge with a cold-blooded triple.

Cebu Classic tried to rally but time wasn’t on their side. Muntinlupa held on at the buzzer, sealing a statement win to remain unbeaten.

