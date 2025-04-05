Pampanga: Man nabbed for stabbing dead 2-year-old stepson

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga — Police arrested on Friday, April 4, a man who stabbed and killed his two-year-old stepson in Lubao town in Pampanga province, reports said Saturday, April 5.

Police statements said the suspect, identified only as “Harold,” was arrested while hiding in his uncle’s house in San Roque Dau 1st village at around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect was trying to escape after a pre-dawn fight between him and his wife that led to the child’s death.

READ: 62-year-old stepson stabs, wounds stepdad, 81, in Leyte

Police said investigation revealed “the suspect physically assaulted his partner inside their home.”

The wife fled for safety but returned later and found her child unconscious.

“As she attempted to retrieve the child, the suspect allegedly attacked again with a bladed weapon, unintentionally stabbing the child, who later succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

READ: Ronda, Cebu tragedy: Father kills son in dispute over attitude

Hot pursuit

The victims were taken to a hospital where the child was declared dead on arrival.

The mother was given medical treatment.

Police later conducted a pursuit operation against the suspect who was eventually located in the house of his uncle.

“His uncle, who had attempted to shield him from capture, was also arrested for obstruction of justice,” the police statement said.

When police officers searched the suspect’s belongings, they also allegedly found a hand grenade.

Harold is facing charges for homicide and attempted homicide in relation to the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act and for possession of an explosive.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP