No irregularity in storage of poll devices in Davao house – Comelec

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday clarified that there is no irregularity in the temporary storage of some transmission devices and solar panels in a residential building in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City.

The election materials—Starlink Satellite Transmission Devices and Solar Panels of iOne Resources Joint Venture with Ardent Networks, Inc.—will be used for the transmission of results in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Comelec assured that these devices do not contain any election programs or software that could interfere with the use of automated counting machines, consolidation and canvassing systems, or the entire election management system.

“Ayon sa iOne JV, kanilang kinumpirma na ang naturang lugar ay isa sa kanilang staging hub, kung saan pansamantalang inilalagak ang sarili nilang kagamitan bago ang final delivery nito sa mga Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) sa mga karatig na bayan at lungsod pati na sa buong lalawigan,” the Comelec said in a statement.

(According to iOne JV, they confirmed that the said location is one of their staging hubs, where their equipment is temporarily stored before the final delivery to the Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) in nearby towns and cities, as well as throughout the province.)

Transmission devices

The transmission devices and solar panels are scheduled for installation in voting and canvassing centers across the entire Davao Region on April 15.

The poll body further noted that iOne JV is responsible for installing the devices in voting and canvassing centers, as stated in their signed contract.

“Sa makatuwid, ang mga tungkuling ito ay nananatili lamang kay iOne JV, at obligasyon nila, sa pamamagitan anumang pinaka-efficient na pamamaraan, ang forward deployment ng mga naturang gamit, kasama na desisyon kung ito man ay pansamantalang ilalagak sa isang staging area na malapit sa mga OEOs, at patungo, bago maghalalan, sa mga Voting at Canvassing Centers. Walang nakikitang iregularidad ang COMELEC sa pangyayaring ito,” it also said.

(Thus, these responsibilities remain solely with iOne JV, and it is their obligation—through whatever method is deemed most efficient—to carry out the forward deployment of the said equipment, including the decision to temporarily store them in a staging area near the OEOs, and eventually, before the elections, to the Voting and Canvassing Centers. The Comelec sees no irregularities.)

Temporary storage

But to further assure the public that there is no irregularity in the temporary storage in Barangay Buhangin, Comelec said it has already ordered the removal of the transmission devices and solar panels from their current location and their transfer to their respective OEOs under the supervision of Comelec and Philippine National Police personnel.

“At pagtapos ng pagkalagak sa mga naturang Comelec offices, agad itong iimbentaryo at agarang gagawan ng report,” the poll body said.

(And after being delivered to the said Comelec offices, the items will be immediately inventoried and promptly documented in a report.)

Police personnel will also keep an eye on these while the transfer is underway.

“Panghuli, lahat ng Election Officers at Provincial Election Supervisors sa buong bansa ay inatasan na mag-inspeksyon ng lahat ng hubs, warehouses at storage areas ng iOne JV na matatagpuan sa kani-kanilang mga hurisdiksyon, at mahigpit na isagawa ang audit at mga security protocols. Inaasahan ang kanilang pagrereport sa Field Operations Group sa lalong madaling panahon,” Comelec also said.

(Finally, all Election Officers and Provincial Election Supervisors across the country have been directed to inspect all hubs, warehouses, and storage areas of iOne JV located within their respective jurisdictions, and to strictly carry out audits and security protocols. They are expected to report to the Field Operations Group as soon as possible.)

