Kanlaon Volcano emits ash twice, logs 12 quakes

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volacano’s ash emission was recorded twice on Saturday on Negros Island, lasting 13 to 24 minutes, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Sunday.

According to Phivolcs, the two ash emission events lasted for 13 to 24 minutes. It monitored an increase in sulfur dioxide emission from 2,047 tons on Saturday to 2,077 on Sunday, with plumes reaching 400 meters tall.

Kanlaon Volcano spews ash twice, logs 12 quakes

Twelve volcanic earthquakes were also recorded at Kanlaon Volcano.

Phivolcs said the quakes lasted 13 to 24 minutes.

With this, Phivolcs said the volcano remained under Alert Level 3, indicating a magmatic unrest.

Under this level, the agency recommends the evacuation of all residents within a six-kilometer radius of the volcano’s summit.

It also warned that flying aircraft close to the volcano is prohibited. Residents were also warned of possible hazards such as sudden explosive eruption, lava flow, ash fall, rockfall, lahar during heavy rains, and pyroclastic flow.

