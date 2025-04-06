Mesina displays grit and optimism in tough ‘Toyota Gazoo Racing’ opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Cebuano racer Jarond Mesina showcased flashes of his potential in the 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Philippine Cup at Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga. The 22-year-old driver, representing the newly-formed Dash Racing Team, proved he’s a young driver to watch in the country’s premier touring car series.

Mesina made an early impact in the competition, clinching a podium finish in Sprint Race 1 despite facing mechanical challenges in the following races. A broken axle and transmission issues plagued his performance in the subsequent rounds, but he left the track with his head held high, eager for redemption in future races.

“Overall, I was happy with the weekend,” said Mesina.

He added, “I’d like to thank Milo and Edgen of Edgesport for giving me a perfect car. Without them, I wouldn’t have had the pace I did.”

READ: Jarond Mesina ignites a new chapter in motorsports with new team

FACES OF CEBU: Jarond Mesina, 22, Toyota Team Cebu’s racing phenom

Mesina also expressed his gratitude to his manager, Carlo Suarez, and his family, who have been constant pillars of support throughout his career.

“Just had one podium but made a mark in the TGR Philippine Cup record. Plan going into the second round is to keep doing what we are doing,” he said.

Mesina’s race 1 performance

Mesina recounted his impressive run in Race 1, describing it as a hard-fought battle filled with aggressive maneuvers and tight overtakes. Starting in 4th position, he briefly dropped to 5th place before battling back into contention. He secured 3rd place after a thrilling three-way battle, which was ultimately neutralized by a safety car on the eighth lap.

“Everyone came in hot,” Mesina recalled.

“There was a lot of rubbing, and everyone was going for every gap they could see. It was intense, but I kept pushing,” he added.

Mechanical setbacks

Unfortunately, Race 2 proved to be more challenging for Mesina. Starting from P5, his axle gave out, forcing him to retire with a Did Not Start (DNS) result. His misfortune continued into the endurance race, where he climbed from 7th to 6th place before being forced to retire due to a transmission failure with just 10 minutes remaining.

Despite the setbacks, Mesina remained grounded, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to race and his safety throughout the weekend. He was determined to come back stronger for the next round.

“We seem to be on the right path and have great chemistry with the team to make a push for the win,” Mesina said.

“We will make sure to double-check the car and change any parts that need replacing to ensure it’s in top shape,” he added. “We will go back to the drawing board with the team as this is a street race. We’ll plan how we’re going to tackle this new challenge, which is not only new for me but for everyone else.” /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP