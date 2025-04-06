Bayan Muna starts ‘White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin’ campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Bayan Muna has officially launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign joining various human-rights advocates and faith-based groups in their call for justice for victims of the drug war under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to the group, the campaign aims to “mobilize nationwide support for the ongoing pursuit of accountability.” This comes after Duterte’s arrest last month. The former chief executive is now at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands pending trial.

Based on reports, Duterte’s war on drugs left at least 6,000 people dead; however, human rights groups reported that the number may have reached 20,000.

“We are here today not only to remember the victims, but to demand that Rodrigo Duterte be held accountable for the mass murder of the poor. The white ribbon symbolizes our collective grief, but more importantly, our unwavering resolve to seek justice,” said former Bayan Muna Representative Neri Colmenares in a statement on Sunday.

“Krimen laban sa sangkatauhan ang sistematikong pagpatay lalo nang libu-libong mahihirap sa ngalan ng giyera kontra droga. Hindi ito simpleng pagkukulang—ito ay krimen laban sa sangkatauhan. Panagutin si Duterte,” he added.

(The systematic killing of thousands of poor people in the name of the war on drugs is a crime against humanity. This is not a simple oversight—it is a crime against humanity. Hold Duterte accountable.)

White ribbons

Colmenares said the campaign started on March 28 — Duterte’s 80th birthday.

During the campaign, Bayan Muna disclosed that its participants tied white ribbons at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Sunday as they likewise called the public to wear white ribbons and “change social media profile photos to the campaign logo as acts of solidarity.”

Aside from this, Colmenares called on the current administration to fully cooperate with the ICC proceedings.

“Huwag nating hayaang muling maulit ang madugong kasaysayan. Ang pananahimik ay pakikiisa sa karahasan. Ang pagkilos ay pagpanig sa katarungan,” Colmenares he said.

(Let us not allow bloody history to repeat itself. Silence is complicity in violence. Action is standing up for justice.)

