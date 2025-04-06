DOTr: No new US travel advisory issued vs Naia, other PH airports

MANILA, Philippines — No current travel advisory has been issued by United States authorities against Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) or other Philippine airports, the Department of Transportation said on Sunday.

The DOTr said that its secretary Vince Dizon wrote to the U.S Transportation Secretary Administration (TSA) to clarify a post circulating showing a digital announcement displayed at Sacramento International Airport in California about an old travel advisory.

“It was discovered upon consultation with TSA authorities in Manila that TSA Sacramento may have mistakenly included the old travel advisory, which was issued in 2018 but lifted in 2019, the airport monitors,” the DOTr said in a statement.

It added that the announcement had been taken down at 9 a.m., Manila time.The Naia also issued an advisory on Sunday, saying that the Naia Infra Corporation reached out to the US TSA to verify the old announcement. The TSA noted that the display was accidentally reposted by an airline.

A 2018 public notice identifying Naia’s “failure to adequately implement and maintain international security standards” was lifted in August 2019 after “significant improvements to the security operations of [Manila].”

The DOTr noted that no new advisories had been issued against Naia and other Philippine airports to date.

