Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino and Chaine Des Rotisseurs Cebu Bailliage present Edible Masterpieces at the 32nd Induction Dinner

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino successfully hosted the Chaine Des Rotisseurs Cebu Bailliage on its 32nd Dinner Induction Amical, a grand celebration of gastronomy and camaraderie, on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the hotel.

The event showcased Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s dedication to hosting grand events as well as Chaine Des Rotisseurs passion for promoting the appreciation of fine dining.

The event, themed “Edible Masterpieces,” paid homage to the iconic works of the legendary artist Vincent Van Gogh, transforming the ballroom into a canvas of culinary artistry. 100 members, including the esteemed board of directors led by Michel Lhuillier, gathered to partake in an evening of exquisite dining and fellowship.

A meticulously crafted menu, each course inspired by Van Gogh’s vibrant colors and evocative imagery, brought the “Edible Masterpieces” theme to life. The culinary team at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, headed by the executive chef, Gerwin Bailon, showcased their exceptional talent, presenting dishes that were not only delectable but also visually stunning.

The evening commenced with the Pelagic Lobster Bisque, followed by Vincent’s Palette salad, the Painter’s Tide Chilean Sea Bass, and the main course, which was The Beautiful Mess, a perfectly cooked medium-rare sous vide Angus filet mignon, and concluded with Starry Starry Night silky espresso and velvety pana cotta. Each course was paired with carefully selected wines, enhancing the flavors and complementing the artistic presentation.

The induction also welcomed new members into the organization, including the hotel’s general manager, Ali Banting, reinforcing its commitment to promoting and preserving the art of fine dining and the camaraderie of the table.

“This year’s Dinner Induction Amical was a resounding success,” said Michel Lhuillier, Bailli Délégué of the Cebu Bailliage. “I have never seen anything like this, not even in France. I have been all over the world, and this is one of the best!”

