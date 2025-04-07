CDM is reshaping Cebu’s business landscape

Cebu’s skyline is undergoing a remarkable transformation with City di Mare (CDM) emerging as the centerpiece of this evolution.

With its 58-hectare master-planned township in South Road Properties (SRP), it is positioning itself as the premier business and lifestyle destination in Cebu City.

The Rising Business and Lifestyle Hub

During the CDM Media Kamustahan, CDM reinforced its bold new identity, aligning with its future-ready vision to shape Cebu’s next great urban district. The event highlighted what sets CDM apart from the rest of real estate development in Cebu. One of its prime selling points is its strategic location combined with well-developed infrastructure. The development provides an environment where businesses can flourish while residents enjoy a seamless urban lifestyle.

Major brands including Jollibee, Chowking, Bo’s Coffee, and Caltex will soon establish their presence in the township, which will have drive-thru options, marking the first of its kind in the South Road Properties. Opening to the public soon, these developments stand as a testament to CDM’s growing economic significance.

The Integrated Urban Experience

The development is designed to be an interconnected, pedestrian-friendly urban center, with an upcoming bridgeway linking CDM to IL Corso Filinvest Malls, ensuring seamless access to retail and dining options. Beyond commerce, CDM is transforming into an active destination with the launch of Future Golf’s driving range, TGR Football Academy, and a state-of-the-art skate park.

Residential options include premier enclaves such as Sanremo Oasis and Amalfi, developed by Filinvest Land, Inc. These mid-rise condominium communities offer residents easy access to CDM’s business and leisure hubs while providing a serene retreat.

With only eight hectares of prime commercial land remaining, CDM offers just 25 exclusive commercial lots, each positioned to maximize visibility, accessibility, and long-term value. Two noteworthy options include:

The Coastal Block (5 lots available): A premium investment featuring larger lot cuts and breathtaking seaside views, ideal for flagship developments and high-profile businesses.

The Greenway Block (20 lots available): Strategically located near expansive green spaces and key township developments, providing a balance of commerce and sustainability.

CDM’s location within Cebu’s growth corridor, with seamless access to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and Cebu International Port, positions businesses to capture both local and international markets.

As Cebu’s SRP emerges as the city’s next commercial powerhouse, CDM represents a rare opportunity for investors to own a stake in one of the most strategic and future-ready locations in the region. With limited lots available, now is the time to secure your place in the new Cebu City.

For more information about CDM, visit their official Facebook Page at City di Mare Official or their website at www.citydimare.com.