Kandungaw Peak, a must-visit gem in Cebu

Located in the mountains of Dalaguete, Cebu, Kandungaw Peak is an emerging destination that offers breathtaking views, thrilling adventures, and a rewarding hiking experience.

With its impressive elevation of approximately 900 meters above sea level, this natural wonder has become a favorite among hikers, nature enthusiasts, and thrill-seekers alike.

Four Reasons Why Kandungaw Peak is a worth it spot to visit

Kandungaw Peak has breathtaking views and a scenic beauty.

One of the most captivating features of Kandungaw Peak is its stunning panoramic views. From the summit, visitors are treated to a breathtaking vista of lush green mountains, rolling hills, and even a glimpse of the distant islands on a clear day. The peak offers a perfect vantage point to witness the sunrise or sunset, creating a mesmerizing blend of colors that make for a picture-perfect moment.

It has a relatively easy yet a rewarding trail for hiking!

Kandungaw Peak is accessible to both beginners and seasoned hikers. The trail to the summit takes approximately 30–45 minutes, making it a manageable trek for most visitors. While the ascent can be steep at times, the well-maintained trail and the presence of stair-like pathways make the climb more manageable. Along the way, hikers pass through lush vegetation, limestone rock formations, and picturesque landscapes that add to the overall adventure.

Kandungaw Peak has a unique rock formation and cave exploration

The name “Kandungaw” is derived from a natural rock window near the summit that resembles an eye. This distinct rock formation is one of the main highlights of the hike and provides a perfect spot for photography. Moreover, adventurers can explore nearby caves that add an extra layer of excitement to the visit, offering a glimpse into Cebu’s rich geological wonders.

A Gateway to Other Attractions

Visiting Kandungaw Peak can also be combined with nearby attractions such as Osmeña Peak, the highest point in Cebu, and Lugsangan Peak, both of which offer equally stunning views and exhilarating trekking experiences. This makes the journey to Dalaguete even more worthwhile, as travelers can explore multiple destinations in one trip.

How to Get There

Kandungaw Peak is located in Maloray, Dalaguete, and can be reached via a three-hour drive from Cebu City. Visitors can take a bus bound for Dalaguete and hire a habal-habal (motorbike taxi) to the jump-off point. The entrance fee is minimal, for only ₱50 (rates may change without prior notice) it makes it an affordable yet fulfilling adventure for nature lovers.

Kandungaw Peak is more than just a hiking destination—it’s an escape into nature’s beauty, offering breathtaking landscapes, thrilling adventures, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a casual traveler looking for an extraordinary experience, Kandungaw Peak is undoubtedly a must-visit spot in Cebu.

So, lace up your hiking shoes and get ready to conquer this hidden gem!