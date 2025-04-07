Qatar releases 17 Filipinos arrested in pro-Duterte rally
MANILA, Philippines — Qatar released 17 overseas Filipino workers arrested for participating in an unauthorized rally in support of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Palace announced on Monday.
“The Qatari Ambassador to the Philippines, Ahmed Saad Nasser Abdullah Al-Homidi, stated that the 17 individuals who were arrested in Qatar have already been released and the cases filed against them have been dismissed,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in Filipino.
The rally in Qatar was among the demonstrations held by Duterte supporters on March 28, Duterte’s birthday.
