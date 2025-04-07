Russian vlogger Vitaly makes ‘L’ sign, seizes cop’s hat during presscon

cdn mobile

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnet April 07,2025 - 01:33 PM

 

Mugshot of Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (Photo from BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION)

Mugshot of Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who snatched a police officer’s hat and made an ‘L‘ sign during a press conference on Monday. — Photo from the Bureau of Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — The Russian YouTuber who was arrested for allegedly harassing Filipinos is not yet done with his antics.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 33, remained defiant even when he was presented by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla in a press conference on Monday.

READ: Russian vlogger faces deportation after harassing Filipinos in BGC

Zdorovetskiy, clad in an orange prison uniform, was handcuffed, but this did not stop him from snatching the hat of a police officer on his left.

He also made the “L” sign while Remulla was discussing his charges.

Zdorovetskiy was arrested and was put under custody in a detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig.

He has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, where he uploads mostly prank videos.

