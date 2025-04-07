PFL: Cebu FC stuns Stallion Laguna in 1-0 bounce back victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants roared back into form with a gritty 1-0 victory over Stallion Laguna FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday, April 6, at the Dynamic Herb–Borromeo Sports Complex.

Bouncing back from a 3-1 setback against the same side just days prior, the Gentle Giants displayed resilience and tactical discipline, earning a hard-fought three points that temporarily lifts them back to fourth in the league table.

The match’s lone goal came in the 31st minute courtesy of Kainoa Agrifino Bailey, who rose above his markers to deliver a clinical header past the Laguna keeper.

READ: Cebu FC vs Stallion Laguna: Gentle Giants seek redemption in crucial PFL clash

Defensively, the Cebu FC stood their ground against Stallion Laguna’s persistent second-half push. Goalkeeper Jun Badelic delivered a standout performance between the posts, earning him the well-deserved ‘Man of the Match’ honors for keeping a clean sheet under pressure.

Tensions flared during the match as emotions ran high. Cebu FC team owner Ugur Tasci was shown a yellow card for passionately contesting a decision from the officials.

READ: Cebu falls to Laguna, 3-1, in PFL home game

Players Leo Maquiling and Ryoo Togashi also received bookings in an intensely contested encounter.

SIGNIFICANT BOOST

With the victory, Cebu FC now climbs to 30 points—breaking away from the three-way tie at 27 points with Stallion Laguna and Davao Aguilas UMAK. The result is a significant boost to their playoff hopes as the race for the semifinals heats up.

Cebu FC’s next assignment is another pivotal clash, this time against Davao Aguilas UMAK on Saturday, April 12. A win would strengthen their grip on the No. 4 spot and edge them closer to securing a place in the coveted crossover semifinals, where the top four clubs will battle it out for PFL glory.

The Gentle Giants, who had a strong campaign last season that earned them a slot in the AFC Champions League 2 alongside reigning PFL champions Kaya FC–Iloilo, now hold a record of nine wins, five losses, and three draws.

Should they retain their current position, Cebu FC will face the top-seeded Kaya FC in the semifinal stage, while the No. 2 and No. 3 teams will square off in the other bracket—setting the stage for an exhilarating finish to the PFL season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP