After tragedy, Mandaue City considers outsourcing tree cutting

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Following the death of a 6-year-old boy who was crushed by a fallen dead palm tree on April 1 in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, the Mandaue City government is exploring the option of hiring a third-party contractor to expedite responses to tree-cutting requests.

It was learned that requests to remove the palm tree had been submitted to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) as early as November of the previous year but were not acted upon.

Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan explained that hiring a contractor would significantly speed up the process, addressing the numerous pending requests for the removal of hazardous trees throughout the city.

He said the city is also conducting a tree-tagging initiative to identify trees that may pose a risk.

The third-party contractor would not only be tasked with cutting down dangerous trees but also with bringing in experts to assess tree conditions and determine if they present an immediate threat due to being dead or unstable.

“Tree cutting is not easy, especially when trees are surrounded by properties and structures. Some trees are dense or very tall, which increases the risk of property damage or even injury—not just to nearby people but also to the workers involved in the cutting. This is why specialized technical expertise is crucial,” Calipayan said in a media interview on Monday, April 7, 2025.

He noted that, in the past, the city handled tree-cutting requests internally.

“Medyo makaya pa man to kato nga time nga kitay moputol, pero pag-breakdown sa ato equipment, nakita sad nato ang need nga ingun ana nga service,” he added.

(We were able to manage before when we were the ones doing the cutting, but when our equipment broke down, we saw the need for such a service.)

Calipayan pointed out the current limitations of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO). Their boom truck, which is essential for tree removal, is currently damaged and awaiting full repairs. In the meantime, the CDRRMO has been using a ladder truck to continue operations.

The third-party contractor is expected to help bridge these gaps, ensuring that hazardous trees are promptly addressed and preventing further accidents. It is also seen to address the backlog and ensure safer, faster tree removal.

Calipayan mentioned that the city would still need to canvass the costs for cutting each tree.

He confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine who is responsible for the boy’s death. A composite team, including representatives from the City Mayor’s Office, City Administrator’s Office, and City Legal Office, is leading the inquiry.

The team is conducting interviews and gathering relevant documents from concerned offices.

“They will also provide recommendations after completing the interviews. We hope to consolidate the findings by next week,” said Calipayan.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the services of the involved agencies will continue without disruption. On Saturday, April 5, the City CDRRMO removed another palm tree near the one that caused the tragic incident in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

