AWAH 2025 showcases exciting watersports and wellness activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sports and wellness enthusiasts flocked at The Beach Park, Hadsan in Mactan Island to take part in Anything Watersports & Hobbies Festival (AWAH) 2025: Summer & Wellness last weekend.

The event gathered watersports enthusiasts, hobbyists, and adventure seekers for three days of exciting sports, wellness activities, and cultural showcases.

With the Philippines boasting over 7,000 islands and an extensive coastline, AWAH 2025 aimed to make watersports accessible to more Filipinos.

The festival worked to dispel misconceptions about the costs and accessibility of these water sports activities, encouraging participants to reconnect with the sea, regardless of their experience level.

“Many Filipinos have a natural love for the ocean, but barriers like lack of access to training and equipment hold them back,” said the event organizers.

“Through AWAH, we wanted to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to enjoy watersports.”

The festival featured a wide range of events, from traditional outrigger canoe racing to high-speed jet ski competitions. Attendees also had the chance to participate in stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking, offering a scenic way to explore Mactan’s waters.

An open water swimming contest tested the endurance of participants in the open sea, while beach volleyball and fitness challenges added to the fun.

Beyond sports, AWAH 2025 also focused on wellness and culture. Visitors enjoyed beach yoga sessions, wellness talks, and coastal art exhibits, alongside live music and cultural performances by local artists.

