Lone bettor wins P223.7M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot last Sunday

The P223,728,165.20 jackpot prize of Ultra Lotto 6/58, was won by a single bettor according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The lucky bettor correctly guessed the winning Ultra Lotto 6/58 combination of 09-11-02-23-26-07 during the raffle draw held on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Because the jackpot prize was won, the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot will now return to its initial biggest prize of P49.5 million.

It can be recalled that last January 5, 2025, a lone bettor also won the Ultra Lotto jackpot prize of P314.5-million jackpot, according to the records of the PCSO.

Meanwhile, no one got the correct winning combination in the Super Lotto 6/49 with a jackpot prize of P65.9 million, which was also drawn on Sunday night.

The next scheduled draw for Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Super Lotto 6/49 will be this Tuesday, April 8.

