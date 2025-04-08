Cebu City to start cashless payment transaction soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is set to start a digital cashless payment options for various financial transactions.

On April 7, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, and Jaeyoung Kim, CPaSS Inc. President signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to formalize the partnership to ussher in this exciting new payment option.

This initiative aims to simplify payments for property taxes, traffic fines, and business permits, among other transactions.

“Para ni sa digital payments—property taxes, traffic citation, business licensing. Another method of payment instead of cash, online na siya. Dili siya exclusive but doing easement nalang sa payment,” said Charlie Seo, CPaSS Vice President, in an interview.

READ:

Seo said that the system is accessible and non-exclusive, offering ease and flexibility to users.

He also explained that the system provides residents with flexible and convenient payment options through a digital app similar to GCash.

“Digitalized naman siya. No need to bring cash. Para dali siya masabtan sa katawhan, mura siyag GCash—naay app for payments. It’s just another way to make transactions easier,” Seo said.

Smooth and secure transactions are envisioned under this initiative.

In a press conference on Monday, Garcia said he is excited about the project due to its long-term benefits for Cebu City’s financial infrastructure.

“This is a very novel and innovative way in our financial system, and this is something which I feel will engrave Cebu into the future, using technology, new standards, and new norms,” he said.

Financial transactions are made easier, more accessible and efficient for residents and positioning Cebu City as a leader in innovation.

“This is part of our digitalization thrust and our end goal of having cashless transactions in Cebu City…We’re moving in that direction,” Garcia added.

This partnership builds on a previous collaboration in 2021, when then-Mayor Edgardo Labella signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CPaSS Inc.

The MOU’s objective is to explore C Peso, a stablecoin cryptocurrency, for cashless government transactions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP