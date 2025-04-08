Montblanc opens the doors to its latest boutique in Cebu

[March 2025, Cebu, Philippines] Luxury Maison Montblanc opens the doors to its latest boutique in NUSTAR Resort & Casino, Cebu, Philippines. In partnership with Rustan’s and SSI Group, the newest boutique is the first standalone boutique in Cebu, housed in a world-class integrated resort development in Cebu City, envisioned to be a leisure and entertainment destination. The boutique aims to provide an elevated retail experience deeply rooted in Montblanc’s DNA.

The new Montblanc boutique is located at NUSTAR Resort & Casino, Level 1 and is open from 11am to 11:00 pm daily.

Before stepping into the boutique, guests are greeted with a signature exterior of deep black Marquina marble – a resemblance of flowing ink – and is accompanied by a sleek fluted black metal design that forms a mountain silhouette of the Mont Blanc and similarly seen at the Montblanc Haus in Hamburg, Germany.

The boutique’s interior, thoughtfully curated to its dedication to heritage and craftsmanship, is enveloped in Montblanc’s distinctive key elements all around, referencing to the Maison’s rich history of writing:

Besides its signature shades of black, white and stone-grey, the boutique blends the use of new innovative materials like paper, granite, travertine, brass and mountain-inspired patterns, all deeply connected to the Maison’s brand codes.

Subtle motifs in the form of Montblanc’s iconic nib shape, a nod to the Meisterstück, are seamlessly woven into the boutique’s furnishings and walls, having celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024.

The newest feature of the boutique is Montblanc’s leather wall, a display that highlights.

Montblanc’s leather collections in a minimalist and sophisticated presentation stretching across the boutique.

Montblanc timepieces are showcased in an elegant and cosy counter for guests to explore the Maison’s watchmaking expertise, ranging from the sporty 1858 collection to the historical Minerva collection.

An inviting lounge, providing a refined space for clients to explore Montblanc creations in a relaxed and intimate setting.

