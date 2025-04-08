Infrastructure improvements: A must in fight against fires

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Infrastructure improvements, including road widening and house reblocking should be top priority in the fight against fires, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Mandaue City has suggested to the City Council.

Fire Chief Arnel Abella’s call comes after the rise in fire incidents this year, with damages soaring to over P5 million in March alone, compared to just over P1 million in the same period last year.

On April 7, 2025, Abella addressed the City Council during their regular session to discuss recent fire incidents during the Fire Prevention Month in March.

One of the most pressing challenges, Abella emphasized, is the persistent issue of narrow roads and overcrowded residential areas, which severely limit access for emergency vehicles, particularly fire trucks.

Abella presented data showing a rise in fire incidents this year. In March 2024, fire damage amounted to P1,628,000, but in March 2025, it had already reached P5,060,000.

Out of the seven fire incidents reported this year, five occurred in densely packed residential areas, where faulty electrical wiring—often substandard—was identified as the primary cause.

In response to Councilor Joel Seno’s inquiry about how the City Council could assist in firefighting operations, Abella pointed out the need for infrastructure improvements.

He emphasize that road access in areas like Barangays Mantuyong and Paknaan is extremely limited, making it difficult for fire trucks to reach the fire sites.

For example, during a recent fire, a fire truck required 42 hoses just to reach the area. He emphasize the need for better access roads not only for fire trucks but for all emergency vehicles.

Abella recommended to the council to consider reblocking and road widening as long-term solutions to improve emergency response.

He noted that many residential areas in Mandaue are densely packed, which makes it easy for fires to spread quickly. While he acknowledged that reblocking existing homes would be a complex and challenging task, he said that it could greatly enhance safety by improving accessibility for firefighting operations.

Fires and heatwave

Furthermore, Abella discussed the importance of continued fire prevention efforts, especially in light of the ongoing heatwave.

Although Fire Prevention Month in March has concluded, the BFP has intensified its fire prevention activities, conducting round-the-clock roving patrols and maintaining fire truck visibility to raise public awareness. He stressed the importance of educating the public to be more fire-safety conscious.

The city government has also distributed 100 fire extinguishers to each of the 27 barangays, aiming to help reduce fire incidents.

City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan agreed with Abella’s recommendations, particularly regarding reblocking as a proactive measure to improve safety in areas with narrow roads. He said infrastructure improvements should be a top priority.

However, Calipayan acknowledged that the process would be complex and might require relocating residents, which could lead to potential property losses.

