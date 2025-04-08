Inspiring Futures: Wise Immigration and Study Services Canada Education Fair 2025

Taking the first step towards realizing a dream often requires seizing opportunities. This spirit of proactive ambition was evident at the commencement of the first Canada Education Fair 2025, hosted by Wise Immigration and Study Services on April 5, 2025 at SM Seaside Cebu’s Skyhall.

The event, which drew hundreds of attendees, proved to be a vibrant hub with potential pathways to Canadian education.

Gateway to Canada

The fair welcomed a diverse audience, including prospective students, supportive parents, and even entire families eager to embark on an educational journey in Canada. Ben Ybanez, CEO and Founder of Wise Immigration & Study Services, opened the event with heartfelt gratitude extended to the dedicated organizing team, esteemed partner Canadian institutions, and enthusiastic attendees.

He highlighted the fair’s significance as a portal to the wealth of opportunities awaiting in Canada, urging attendees to actively engage, explore the resources available, and ask questions freely. “Today is about you, your future, your dreams, and your journey towards studying in Canada,” he affirmed.

Mr. Ybanez further elaborated on what aspirants can expect during their Canadian education journey. He explained the recent changes to the study permit process, the important things you need to qualify, and what living expenses might look like. Importantly, he highlighted how Wise Immigration and Study Services is there to guide them every step of the way. “Education is not a privilege but a right, and we are here to help turn that dream into a reality,” he stated.

Real Stories, Real Inspiration

Beyond meeting representatives from 15 of Canada’s best educational institutions, the fair offered something even more powerful: inspiration. Mr. Ian Mark Loreto Remanes, who recently had his student visa approved, shared his personal journey.

He was a businessman and a public school teacher for 11 years in Mahaplag, Leyte. His simple yet profound dream was to provide a better life for his family. His journey wasn’t easy, starting back in 2023 with several setbacks that almost made him lose hope. But just when he was about to give up, Wise Immigration and Study Services called with the incredible news of his visa approval.

This spring of 2025, Mr. Remanes will begin his studies in Health and Human Services Management at Bow Valley College. His story beautifully showed that being patient and never giving up truly pays off. He also expressed his deep gratitude to Wise Immigration and Study Services for their constant support and guidance.

A Launchpad for Future Success

The Wise Immigration and Study Services Canada Education Fair 2025 in Cebu wasn’t just an event; it was a launchpad. By bringing together top institutions, sharing practical guidance, and showcasing inspiring success stories like Mr. Remanes’, the event empowered attendees to envision and actively pursue their educational goals in Canada. The fair underscored Wise Immigration’s commitment to making these dreams accessible and achievable for individuals and families across the Philippines.

Your Canadian Dream Starts Now! Take the first step towards your Canadian education journey today with the expert guidance of Wise Immigration and Study Services. For inquiries and to begin your personalized pathway, visit their official Facebook page or call them at 0917 324 6494.

