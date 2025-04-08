Cebuana MUPh beauties talk about ‘Being Unfairly Judged’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Time’s ticking, and the most glorious and glamorous night in the country’s pageant scene is about to unfold.

With just a few weeks left, candidates are making their mark in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

On the official Facebook page of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh), the organization shared individual casting reels of the candidates answering one heartfelt question:

“Can you recall a time when you felt unfairly judged?”

And these Cebuana MUPh beauties didn’t just give answers—they delivered inspiration.

Short responses, but with a lasting impact.

Let’s start with Cebu City’s representative, Gabriella Mai Carballo.

“Now, being a public figure, I feel unfairly judged almost every single day. There are a lot of comments online that assume they know who I am. But I realized that showing your true colors does not mean that you just speak out of how you feel, but rather, it is about processing how you feel—asking yourself why you feel that way—and acting purely out of grace and love. I think more of us need to act in that same way toward others.”

For Gabriella, it’s time for more people to self-reflect. Instead of merely saying, “This is who I am,” she encourages everyone to connect with their emotions on a deeper level.

Next, representing Lapu-Lapu City, is the ever-vibrant Natasha Testa.

“From time to time, I’ve realized that the world is really unfair. So as long as I am not hurting anybody or putting ill words into other people’s lives, I just do whatever I want—I just do me. Because at the end of the day, I am not what they think I am. You know, just show your true colors. If you’re happy with what you’re doing, just keep it up.”

For this young beauty queen, happiness is key—especially when you’re living authentically and not stepping on anyone in the process.

From the south of Cebu, Thelma Suzanne Hermosa Dayao, San Fernando shared a personal reflection.

“So before I made a mistake, and as someone in the pageant industry I was labelled as someone who did not deserve to be a beauty queen, because it’s a stain in my reputation. But what made me really shine in that is that I should not think about what other people say, I should ignore all the negative things, but absorb all the constructive criticisms instead because I am still growing as a person.”

For her, bouncing back and embracing growth is what truly matters.

As the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night draws near, let’s celebrate the courage, vulnerability, and authenticity of our Cebuana MUPh beauties. Their stories remind us that strength lies in embracing who you are.