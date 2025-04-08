200 firefighters battle major fire in Paris

PARIS, France – A major fire broke out in Paris on Monday close to a new court complex designed by Renzo Piano, sending smoke across the city and prompting authorities to urge the public to stay away from the zone.

READ: Notre Dame reopens after five-year refit

Paris fire

The fire at the Syctom recycling plant was right next to Paris’s main court complex, whose centrepiece is a glass skyscraper designed by Italian architect Piano and inaugurated in 2018.

The plant, which started operations in 2019, was designed to handle household waste for nearly a million Paris residents, according to city authorities.

“The most important thing tonight is that a disaster on this scale did not have any human damage,” the site’s president Corentin Duprey told BFM.

Geoffrey Boulard, mayor for the affected 17th arrondissement, told BFM televisionHe said 31 employees were present when the blaze started in a recycling zone in a basement “where there was the most combustible material”.