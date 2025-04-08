Angelica Barot: Tuburan local finds voice in Cebuano theater

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the spotlight on live theater dims with the rise of digital entertainment, the stage grows quieter, leaving fewer audiences to witness the power of storytelling in its purest form.

But Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod is not one to let the curtain fall so easily.

Through its productions and discovery of talented Cebuano actors and actresses, the non-commercial theater organization continues to breathe life into Sugbuanong Teatro—keeping this tradition alive and relevant.

Among those bringing fresh energy to Cebuano theater is Angelica Barot, a rising actress in Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod’s newest set of one-act plays, Mga Dula sa Paglaum. Under the guidance of Msgr. Agustin Velez Ancajas, the playwright and director, Angelica Barot takes on the role of Ursula in Misa Requiem.

Who is Angelica Barot?

Angelica Claire “Lyca” Barot, 24, hails from Tuburan, Cebu’s Coffee Capital—a place known for its bold brews and even bolder spirits. Like her roots, she carries a quiet strength that fuels her journey. Offstage, she is a Marketing Management student at the University of Cebu – Main Campus and works full-time as a virtual assistant to support her studies.

Her leadership also extends to her community, having served as the Parish Youth Coordinator at the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Antonio de Padua Tuburan Parish.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Barot shared that she had no prior background in theater.

“I haven’t undergone any workshops or even training for theater. I [didn’t have any] interest in this at all, not until Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod visited Tuburan on March 25, 2023,” she said.

Barot recalled how watching the performances that day filled her with amazement, saying, “My eyes sparkled with amazement and sure enough nakaingon jud ko: ‘Ganahan ko mapariha nila.’ I wanted to act, I wanted to be a Thespian.”

What truly ignited her passion was a simple but impactful moment after the show. During the photo session, one of the actors, Rennedy Cabaluna (who played Kapitan in Way Sandalyas ni Puntil), whispered to her, “Audition unya.” For Barot, it was the trigger she needed to take the leap and pursue acting.

Barot’s journey as a theater actress

Determined to jump in with both feet, Barot began keeping an eye on the theater company’s Facebook page, hoping for audition announcements.

On June 22-24, 2023, auditions for Mga Dula sa Duha ka Balaang Bisaya were held, and she decided to try her luck on the final day. Despite worrying that her family might disapprove, Angelica Barot was overwhelmed by the support of her mom and brother, who encouraged her to follow her dream.

Accompanied by her close friends, Aea and Gracie Yamson, she auditioned, feeling nervous yet honored to perform in front of Msgr. Ancajas, the man behind the theater’s acclaimed productions.

When Barot found out she had been cast for the first time, she was overwhelmed with different emotions.

“Scared [kay] basin I won’t pull off the role. Happy kay na-discover akong potential,” Barot said.

Her debut role was a character that surprised even herself with its humor and ability to make audiences laugh, which is Tiya Auring in Mga Kurtina ni Barbie Doll from Mga Dula sa Duha Kabalaang Bisaya. Following this, Barot was cast as Cindy in Wedding Garment from Mga Dula sa Pagtoo, marking the beginning of her journey in Sugbuanong Teatro.

Rehearsals are where she dedicates herself fully, treating each session as a space to give her best effort. She remains grateful for the mentorship of Msgr. Ancajas who recognizes her potential and pushes her to achieve more.

Challenges in acting

Rehearsals feel like a battlefield to Barot, a space where she pushes herself to give her best effort. She expresses deep gratitude for the mentorship of Msgr. Ancajas, whom she describes as someone who truly recognizes her potential and encourages her to go further.

For Barot, hearing the audience’s laughter has always been the most fulfilling reward, especially for her roles on stage. However, sustaining that connection with the audience is no easy task.

“Lisod mag-maintain sa energy and ambiance sa role nimo in any play,” Barot said.

Mga Dula sa Paglaum: Misa Requiem

Misa Requiem holds a special place in Angelica Barot’s heart, not only as part of Mga Dula sa Paglaum but as the play that deepened her understanding of the power of prayer.

“Gitagaan jud kog realizations and reminders how important prayers are—not just to us mga buhi, apil napud ang katong mga mitaliwan na,” she shared. Since then, carrying her rosary and praying, even in silence, has become a daily habit.

Angelica Barot remains optimistic that Cebuano theater continues to grow, recalling the audience turnout when Mga Dula sa Paglaum visited Argao.

“Hopeful gihapon ta nga mas mu-spread pa kining Sugbuanong Teatro,” she reflected.