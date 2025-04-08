Mayor Garcia on police misconduct: ‘Nobody is above the law’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Nobody is above the law, especially not those sworn to uphold it.”

This was the statement of Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia as he called for a crackdown on rogue police officers following a string of criminal cases involving law enforcers here.

In a recent press conference, Garcia said that law enforcement officers should be held to a higher standard and must be prosecuted without hesitation if found abusing their authority.

“First of all, nobody is above the law — especially if you’re a police officer or you are in charge of implementing law and order here in the city of Cebu,” he said on Monday.

“There should be no whitewashing. If an ordinary civilian can be prosecuted, then all the more should our police officers be held liable,” he added.

Garcia’s remarks came amid mounting public concern over recent incidents involving Cebu-based police officers accused of grave misconduct, including assault and illegal drug activities.

Off-duty cop arrested for assault

Among the cases that drew widespread attention was the arrest of a 31-year-old police corporal assigned to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO). He was apprehended in Brgy. Sapangdaku in Cebu City early morning on April 7 for allegedly mauling a civilian and threatening him with a firearm.

The suspect, identified as Police Corporal Ivan Labra, reportedly attacked 32-year-old Nerson Rosaceña Almario without provocation. Investigators said Labra, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, confronted the victim while searching for his friends and lashed out violently when Almario tried to walk away.

Labra was arrested later that morning and detained at the Guadalupe Police Station. Police confiscated his service firearm, and he now faces criminal complaints for grave threat and physical abuse.

Cop nabbed in drug bust

Just a day earlier, another police officer from Mandaue City was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Mambaling.

Police identified the suspect as Niesel Arizo Pescante, also known as “Mr. Nice,” an active member of MCPO’s Station 6 and a resident of Brgy. San Vicente, Liloan. He was tagged as a High-Value Individual in the illegal drug trade.

Seized from Pescante were several sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P408,000, along with marked money and various identification cards, including his Philippine National Police (PNP) ID.

Authorities said Pescante will be facing charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs, in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

‘Values still part of training, but cannot be forced’

Asked whether current training programs have failed to instill discipline and integrity among police recruits, Police Colonel Arvie Aserre Paraon-Bueno, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), admitted during a media forum on Tuesday, April 8, that while values formation remains a component of PNP training, its effectiveness depends on personal commitment.

“Sa training po, part pa rin naman ng training kung paano i-mold ang mga pulis. Meron pa rin naman kaming values formation bago po pumasok sa PNP…Regrettably, sir, minsan ang mga values ay hindi pwedeng ituro. Kahit ituro mo, kung hindi nila gusto o hindi convenient sa kanila, hindi nila ginagawa.,” Bueno said.

(It is part of our trainings on how to mold the police. We also have values formation before they are allowed to enter the PNP… Regrettably, sometimes values can’t be taught. Even if you teach them, but they refuse to adopt or these are not convenient to them, they will never practice these.)

She emphasized, however, that recent incidents are isolated cases and do not reflect the conduct of the entire police force.

“But I assure you na bahagi pa rin po ng PNP training. Although may naririnig po tayo, ang maganda dito ay isolated cases po ito. But we really hope and strive to have a perfect PNP,” she added.

(But I assure you that we continue to have PNP training. Although we hear of some reports, these are isolated cases. But we really hope and strive to have a perfect PNP.)

‘Act on potential abuses’

Meanwhile, Garcia urged the police leadership to identify and act on potential abuses within their ranks before these will escalate to criminal offenses.

“I am appealing to the police hierarchy — look for those abusing their power for personal gain. If there’s a violation, investigate and file the necessary cases. No one is above the law,” Garcia said.

He also noted that the public continues to have high regard for the police, and such trust must not be betrayed.

“The police symbolize safety for many people. That’s why their accountability is even greater,” he said.

Garcia reiterated that Cebu City’s leadership supports the police in maintaining law and order, but not at the cost of protecting those who break the laws they are sworn to uphold.

